GRINAGE SHEENAE SILVA
Age 33, of Pittsburgh, PA passed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Renee Jean Albano. She is survived by her husband, Leon D. Grinage; sons, Jaimar, LaDanion, Leon, Jr., Levi, Demitrius, and Zyere. Daughters, A'Daya, Onisty and J-Liyah; grandson, Kashmir; father, Stanley J. Wilson; and grandmother, Mary L. Wilson; brothers, Tijuan, Glen, Keyshawn and Solomon; sisters, Essence and Carmay. Arrangements of care by HOUSE OF LAW, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020