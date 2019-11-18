Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
SHELIA A. KELLEY

SHELIA A. KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY SHELIA A.

Age 79, of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Daughter of the late William F. and Nellie Frankford; beloved wife of the late Grover Kelley; mother of Laura Murphy (Bob) and Chris Kelley (Sue); grandmother of Caitlyn Kelley, Collin Kelley and Megan Murphy; sister of Elizabeth Turley and the late Francis Frankford; sister-in-law of Patricia Kelley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Shelia had been an executive assistant at Boyce Community College prior to her retirement. She belonged to a card club and the Bowlers-N-Nat Bowling League. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, bowling, the Penguins and the Steelers and was an avid Pirates fan. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100) and where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019
