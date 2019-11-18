|
|
KELLEY SHELIA A.
Age 79, of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Daughter of the late William F. and Nellie Frankford; beloved wife of the late Grover Kelley; mother of Laura Murphy (Bob) and Chris Kelley (Sue); grandmother of Caitlyn Kelley, Collin Kelley and Megan Murphy; sister of Elizabeth Turley and the late Francis Frankford; sister-in-law of Patricia Kelley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Shelia had been an executive assistant at Boyce Community College prior to her retirement. She belonged to a card club and the Bowlers-N-Nat Bowling League. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, bowling, the Penguins and the Steelers and was an avid Pirates fan. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100) and where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019