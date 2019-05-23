DACEY SHELLEY

Age 63, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her family in Marietta, GA. Born on December 22, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA, Shelley's life was a life well lived, driven by her many passions. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, receiving a Bachelor Degree in Criminology. After serving in the U.S Marine Corps where she attained the rank of Captain, Shelley pursued a number of senior management opportunities in the health and fitness field and co-owned a remodeling company. Most recently, she obtained a Master Degree in Counselling and spent the past six years as a Mental Health Counselor with a non-profit organization while also establishing a growing private practice. She genuinely cared for those she helped and had an immeasurable positive effect on every life she touched. Shelley's love and compassion for her family, and her many dogs, was apparent to anyone who knew her. She enjoyed crafting, working in the yard, and took great pride in decorating her home as her very busy schedule permitted. Shelley was a great listener and an even better friend. Shelley was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Elizabeth Dacey. She leaves behind her son, Josh Carruth, daughter MacKenzie Capizzi (Jeffrey), brothers and sister-in-laws, Phillip and Arleen Dacey, Gary and Lynn Dacey, and Ron (Sue Warren). Family, friends, and others whose lives Shelley touched are invited to attend the memorial service at MAYES WARD- DOBBINS FUNERAL HOME, 180 Church Street, Marietta, GA on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "LiveSAFE Resources" or "The Humane Society of Cobb County" in Shelley's memory. www.mayeswarddobbins.com