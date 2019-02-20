|
|
POOLE SHELTON FREDERICK, Jr.
Age 85, of the Hill District, quietly on February 14, 2019. Son of the late Shelton F. Poole, Sr. and Mabel Pratt Poole; husband of Marlene Poole; father of Shelly Kinsel, Michael Pace, Sharde Poole; brother of Shirlee Lucas, Barbara Poole-Moody, Sheila Poole; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, February 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral ceremony Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019