White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
SHELTON FREDERICK POOLE Jr.

SHELTON FREDERICK POOLE Jr. Obituary
POOLE SHELTON FREDERICK, Jr.

Age 85, of the Hill District, quietly on February 14, 2019. Son of the late Shelton F. Poole, Sr. and Mabel Pratt Poole; husband of Marlene Poole; father of Shelly Kinsel, Michael Pace, Sharde Poole; brother of Shirlee Lucas, Barbara Poole-Moody, Sheila Poole; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, February 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral ceremony Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
