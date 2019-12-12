|
SHAFFER SHEREE M.
Age 63, of Robinson Township, went to join her Savior on Monday, December 9, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born in Sewickley on January 25, 1956, daughter of Carmela and the late Richard Tarr. Sheree was a very active and faithful member of Providence Presbyterian Church of Robinson Township for nearly 40 years. She was a dedicated mother and was passionate about Christian education, dedicating much of her time to supporting Robinson Township Christian School. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving sons, Adam (Lindsay) Shaffer and Justin (Christine) Shaffer; granddaughters, Flora and Juniper, and one on the way; brother, Ricky (Debbie) Tarr; sister, Joene (Kevin) Garbera; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Providence Presbyterian Church, 77 Phillips Lane, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robinson Township Christian School at the church address. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019