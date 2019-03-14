HUSHER SHERIE GAIL SHUTTERLY

Age 83, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 11, 2019, in her home. She was born in New Eagle on January 26, 1936, daughter of the late Frank L. and Clara "Betty" E. Hice Shutterly. She was a graduate of Monessen High School, class of 1953, and was very involved in her annual high school reunion committee. She completed her nursing degree at Allegheny Community College. Sherie was passionate about reading books, enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and was a loyal fan to her black and gold teams. But her greatest passion was family, as she enjoyed being surrounded by all of them at gatherings, the river house, and holidays. Our mom, Grandma, Aunt, and friend was the most loving, happy, kind, understanding, caring, forgiving, and non-judgmental person we all knew. She ALWAYS found a way to find the good in people and greeted everyone with her wonderful smile. She is survived and will be forever remembered by her three daughters, Lori Kim and husband, Dean Coulson of Charleroi, PA, Gaye Lynn Morgan of Port Orange, FL, and Dana Lee Carmen of South Park, PA; six grandchildren, Jamie Bowers, Shaun and wife, Kimberly Coulson, Colton and Danielle Carmen, Tori and Husher Lane Morgan; five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Gary, Jr., Gabriel, Anna, and Henson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. Kenneth "Ken" Husher; her grandson, Tanner Lee Carmen; and her brother, Charles "Ray" Shutterly. We know she is smiling again and is surrounded by the family she has missed and is dancing in heaven with her loving husband. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, PA where family and friends will be welcomed on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Sherie Husher. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Husher family at rhomefuneralhome.com.