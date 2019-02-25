LIEBERMAN SHERMAN

Passed on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley. Loving father of Marvin (Susan), and Ronna and adoring grandfather of Jeanne. Born in Oakmont, PA, he later made his home in Stanton Heights and Squirrel Hill. He graduated CMU after proudly serving in the US Navy during WWII. Both he and his wife enjoyed their time volunteering together, mostly with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for nearly 30 years. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (12 Noon - 1 p.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Jewish Community Center, 5738 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Our Clubhouse (formerly Gilda's Club of Western PA), 2816 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.schugar.com