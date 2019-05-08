Home

Age 55, of Emsworth, passed away on April 29, 2019, after a long battle with illness. She leaves behind a good and true friend, her caregiver, Philip Nanni. Beloved daughter of Joanne A. Hyde and the late Alvin C. Jones; loving sister of Jeff C. Jones and Zachary Jones; niece of Maureen Golden, Barbara Hyde, Andrew (Kathleen) Golden, and Dorothy Jadlowiec; aunt of Holly, Afton, and Jay. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Animal Friends on Camp Horne Road. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Lawrenceville). dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
