Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
SHERRY JO (ALDERSON) ADRAGNA

SHERRY JO (ALDERSON) ADRAGNA Obituary
ADRAGNA SHERRY JO (ALDERSON)

Sherry Jo Adragna (Alderson), age 56, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on January 29th, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Adragna; devoted mother of Savannah (Dustin) Hilliard, Joseph (Savannah) Adragna, and Anthony Adragna; proud Gee/Granny to Bryer and Beckett Hilliard, Dakota Kondratowicz and Joseph Adragna; daughter of the late Marlene (James) Rogers and Bernard (Nelda) Alderson; daughter-in-law of the late Margaret (Peg) Adragna and Joseph Adragna; sister of the late Gayle (Michael) Martin, Karen (Bob) White, Arthur (Anne) Barone, Samuel (Dana) Barone, Daneen (Mike) Shelton, and the late Michael Barone; sister-in-law to Daniel (Cathy) Adragna, Marilyn (Harry) Pizzingrilli, Joanne Adragna and Diane Adragna. She was a loving and cherished Aunt to many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Joe and Sherry enjoyed their time spent together at their camp in Erie, PA. She fiercely adored her four chihuahua, Ricky, Lucy, Scarlett, and Petunia. She spent many years working at the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. A Blessing service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Autism Society of Pittsburgh, 4371 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146. This request is one very close to Sherry's heart, to celebrate and support her first grandchild Bryer Remington, whom she passionately admired.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
