|
|
KISIC SHERRY LEE (TRASP)
Age 66, a lifelong resident of Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills, PA, died suddenly on August 30, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital. Born January 21, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Mavis (Pierce) Trasp. Although afflicted by polio as an infant and confined to a wheelchair all her life with numerous medical struggles, she maintained such a positive and joyful outlook for living and shared her generous and giving nature to all who knew her. We were all proud of what she considered one of her biggest accomplishments - learning to drive an adaptive equipped van at the age of 50. She lived at Lawson Nursing Home for the past year of her life and was a favorite of residents and staff alike. Sherry was a loyal, lifelong friend to many, and was described by her favorite teacher as "one of the brightest stars in my life. I was a better person because of her and I will miss her immensely." In addition to her loving husband, John, survivors include her brother, Fred Trasp, Jr. (Jeanne) of Aliquippa; and sister, Sheila Trasp (Jim Bizila) of Pleasant Hills; nieces and nephews, Sherry Steele (Frank), Tom Trasp (Heather), Allison Trasp, Fred J. Trasp (Heather), and Erik Trasp (Marissa); "daughter of her heart" Kayla; many great-nieces and nephews; and many loving cousins and friends. Arrangements are private, and the family requests memorial donations be made to the Activities Department at Lawson Nursing Home, 540 Coal Valley Road, Jefferson Hills, PA, 15025. For the first time ever, Sherry is now happily walking and dancing in Heaven!
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019