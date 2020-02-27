|
MALONE SHERRY (HELFANT)
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Sherry Helfant Malone, beloved mother of two daughters, grandmother of three grandsons, and family and friend to many, passed away peacefully in Naples, Florida after complications from terminal illness. She was 73. Sherry was born on June 12, 1946 to Ethel (Blumenfeld) and Reuben Helfant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sherry spent her childhood in Squirrel Hill, becoming an avid reader in kindergarten and continuing a lifelong love of books through her later years, especially enjoying the time she spent in the Cooper-Siegel Library in Fox Chapel. Sherry attended Linden Elementary School, Allderdice High School, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in History. She truly valued education and instilled that importance in her family. To every endeavor, big or small, Sherry brought her zest for life. Sherry had a strong personality, at times feisty and unfiltered; always clever, dynamic, funny and elegant. She was a one-of-a-kind woman who made an impression on everyone she met, from Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania to Jupiter, Sarasota and Naples, Florida. Sherry had incredible style, impeccable taste, and an appreciation for gardens, design and antiques. She took great joy in her beautiful garden at her Fox Chapel home, and twice featured on the Secret Gardens Tour for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. Her generous gifts to Aspinwall Riverfront Park, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, and Fox Chapel and Allegheny Land Trusts preserve her memory in the landscapes she loved. Inspired by her mother's example, Sherry cared deeply and dedicated herself to many philanthropic organizations, including The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, the Ladies Hospital Aid Society of Montefiore Hospital, Jewish Healthcare Foundation, National Council of Jewish Women, and Reuben and Ethel Helfant Scholarship Fund at the Pharmacy School at the University of Pittsburgh. Sherry is survived by her daughters, Robin Heitner Koffman (Stephen) of Mill Valley, California, and Jamie Heitner (David Israel) of Los Angeles, California; her three grandsons, Theodore and Alexander Koffman and Jack Israel; her sister Carol Horn and many devoted companions, friends and family. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavillion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or Aspinwall Riverfront Park, 285 River Avenue, Aspinwall, PA 15215. www.schugar.com