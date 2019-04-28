Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Homeville Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SHERRY RICHARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHERRY (LEE) RICHARDS


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHERRY (LEE) RICHARDS Obituary
RICHARDS SHERRY (LEE)

Age 70, surrounded by her loving family went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to James R.; loving mother to David of Munhall and Ronald of Plum; sister of Myrna Bandik of West Mifflin; cherished grandmother to four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; niece of Carl and Barb Thomas; also nieces, nephews, cousins and special companions, Minnie and Nora. Sherry was a lifelong resident of West Mifflin, lifelong member of Homeville Christian Church, she was formerly employed as a cake decorator for Giant Eagle in Edgewood and Elizabeth stores, she was a retired beautician for Dolly Allen Beauty Shop in Duquesne. Family would like to give special thanks to the Bridges Hospice for their special care given to Sherry. Friends received on Sunday from 7- 9 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be in Homeville Christian Church on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now