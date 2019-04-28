RICHARDS SHERRY (LEE)

Age 70, surrounded by her loving family went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to James R.; loving mother to David of Munhall and Ronald of Plum; sister of Myrna Bandik of West Mifflin; cherished grandmother to four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; niece of Carl and Barb Thomas; also nieces, nephews, cousins and special companions, Minnie and Nora. Sherry was a lifelong resident of West Mifflin, lifelong member of Homeville Christian Church, she was formerly employed as a cake decorator for Giant Eagle in Edgewood and Elizabeth stores, she was a retired beautician for Dolly Allen Beauty Shop in Duquesne. Family would like to give special thanks to the Bridges Hospice for their special care given to Sherry. Friends received on Sunday from 7- 9 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be in Homeville Christian Church on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.