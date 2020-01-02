Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Shiek R. Whitley, 36, of Rankin, PA. Father of Nyir, Syir, Syja, Nyja, Taymir and Zymir; son of Terri Whitley; stepson of Robert Barron; brother of Robert, Lataija, and Jaquay. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation only Friday 4-7 p.m., January 3, 2020, at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, 412-271-3880. No funeral service. Closing prayer after visitation. Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
