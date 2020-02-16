|
CHU SHIH-CHEN "JANE"
Age 88, of Export, passed away on February 5, 2020. Daughter of the late Jen-Ching Chang and Sui-An Tsui. Beloved wife of the late Chang Kwei Chu; loving mother of Grant Chu (Christine), Ray Chu and the late John Chu; also survived by two sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Pittsburgh East Chinese Church, 398 Hochberg Rd., Monroeville with Rev. William Fong officiating. Everyone please meet at the Church. Interment following in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Donations can be made in Jane's name to the Pittsburgh East Chinese Church. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020