Age 62, of Shaler Twp., on March 22, 2019; mother of the late Christopher Benko; grandmother of Jordyn Lynn; daughter of Shirley, and the late William Thomson; sister of the late William Thomson, and surviving wife Betty Lou; aunt of Kristen, and William Thomson; companion of Doug Huffmann. Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6 until the time of the Service at 7:30 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to a . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019