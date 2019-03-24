Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
SHIRLEY A. BENKO

BENKO SHIRLEY A.

Age 62, of Shaler Twp., on March 22, 2019; mother of the late Christopher Benko; grandmother of Jordyn Lynn; daughter of Shirley, and the late William Thomson; sister of the late William Thomson, and surviving wife Betty Lou; aunt of Kristen, and William Thomson; companion of Doug Huffmann. Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6 until the time of the Service at 7:30 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to a . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
