BIALOWAS SHIRLEY A. (SHORT)
Age 88, of Sheraden, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Zigmunt "Ziggy" Bialowas; loving mother of Debra Schulz, Janet Stavish (John), Jeffrey Bialowas (Sue), and Donna Pearce (Jim); grandmother of Lisa, Dawnise, John, Camie, Kara, Joshua, Rebecca, John, Cheyenne, and Kristy; also 16 great-grandchildren; sister of the late James Short (Mary), Thora Guyton, Marie Michels (Harry). Friends received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Sheraden United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Am. Legion Post 496 2863 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., 15204.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019