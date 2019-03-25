Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY BIALOWAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY A. (SHORT) BIALOWAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY A. (SHORT) BIALOWAS Obituary
BIALOWAS SHIRLEY A. (SHORT)

Age 88, of Sheraden, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Zigmunt "Ziggy" Bialowas; loving mother of Debra Schulz, Janet Stavish (John), Jeffrey Bialowas (Sue), and Donna Pearce (Jim); grandmother of Lisa, Dawnise, John, Camie, Kara, Joshua, Rebecca, John, Cheyenne, and Kristy; also 16 great-grandchildren; sister of the late James Short (Mary), Thora Guyton, Marie Michels (Harry). Friends received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-8 p.m.  at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Sheraden United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Am. Legion Post 496 2863 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., 15204.


wfconroyfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now