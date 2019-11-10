Home

Shirley A. (Thomson) Frobe, 88 of Bridgeville, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019. Born Jan. 27, 1931, daughter of the late Robert and Edna Thomson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Frobe; two sons, Gary and Ronald Durkalski; and five siblings. Shirley is survived by a son, Raymond Durkalski; a brother, Harold; and a sister, Donna. Private burial. Arrangements by SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, Monaca.

