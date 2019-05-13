|
KINSLOW SHIRLEY A.
Born March 16, 1938 and passed on March 18, 2018. Forever in Our Hearts. Please join her family and friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 for A Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. at the Cabin, North Park. The memorial service will begin at 5:15 p.m. with a catered dinner to follow. Please bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Shirley. Any memorial donations should be made to Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, 145 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090 or online at www.good-samaritanhospice.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019