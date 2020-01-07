Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Child Parish
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY LEONARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY A. (KIRSCH) LEONARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY A. (KIRSCH) LEONARD Obituary
LEONARD SHIRLEY A. (KIRSCH)

Age 83, of Cecil Twp., on January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Norman P. Leonard; loving mother of Lisa Heinz, Michele (Jeff) Dolak, Mary Helen (Mark) Parinella, Cathy (Bill) Geisler, Norma (Jerry) Mattarock and the late Jean Feth and her husband, Gary, Sr., who survives; grandmother of Patrick (Stephanie) Fefth, Gary (Becca) Fefth, Jr., Amanda (fiancé Zack Carlisle) Parinella, Nick Parinella, Lindsay Dolak, Rebecca Geisler and Crystal Ross; sister of Janie Dellostretto and her daughter, Kim; also four great-grandchildren. Shirley was a retired employee pf PNC Bank, where she worked for 17 years. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 1 p.m., at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -