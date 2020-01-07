|
|
LEONARD SHIRLEY A. (KIRSCH)
Age 83, of Cecil Twp., on January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Norman P. Leonard; loving mother of Lisa Heinz, Michele (Jeff) Dolak, Mary Helen (Mark) Parinella, Cathy (Bill) Geisler, Norma (Jerry) Mattarock and the late Jean Feth and her husband, Gary, Sr., who survives; grandmother of Patrick (Stephanie) Fefth, Gary (Becca) Fefth, Jr., Amanda (fiancé Zack Carlisle) Parinella, Nick Parinella, Lindsay Dolak, Rebecca Geisler and Crystal Ross; sister of Janie Dellostretto and her daughter, Kim; also four great-grandchildren. Shirley was a retired employee pf PNC Bank, where she worked for 17 years. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 1 p.m., at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020