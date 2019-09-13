|
|
RADERMACHER SHIRLEY A.
Age 87, of Westwood on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Radermacher; loving father of Robert G. (Luanne) and James W. Radermacher; cherished grandmother of Sean, Brian and Matthew; daughter of the late Lawrence and Anne Schubert; sister of John (the late Laverne) Schubert, Mary Lou (the late Al Beljan) and the late William Schubert; also survived by her protector, Bear and nieces and nephews. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Philip Catholic Church. As per Shirley's wishes, there will be no viewing. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO JOIN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019