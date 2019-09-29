|
SEETHALER SHIRLEY A.
Age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born Jan. 12, 1931, daughter of the late George and Anne Shuker. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Seethaler; loving mother of Barbara (the late John) Holmes, Michael (Lynn) Seethaler, Larry (Janet) Seethaler, and Luanne (Bob) Radermacher; dear grandma of Aaron, Jordan, Lauren, David, Rob, Anna, Matt, Sean, Brian, Jonathan, and Connie; great-grandma of Joel, Blythe, Concetta, Teagan, Sawyer, Crosby, Miles, and Wesley; sister of Bob (Mary) Shuker, and the late Don (Surviving Rosemary). In her younger days, Shirley was an active member of the Christian Mothers and the Saint Ursula Youth Group. She was the quintessential mother and grandmother. She lived for her children and grandchildren, spending countless hours in support of their activities, education and making lasting family memories. Shirley loved to tell a good joke, and was quick to entertain one and all with a clever card trick or story. She will most fondly be remembered for her amazingly strong faith, her love of the Blessed Mother, and the wisdom and love she imparted to her family and all who knew her. Family and friends are welcome Monday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish, officiated by Rev. Scott Seethaler. Interment will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TASH, Inc. (The Anna Seethaler Hospital), 8878 Covenant Avenue #303, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019