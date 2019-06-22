WITTEBORT SHIRLEY A. "YUDDA" (AYERS)

Age 87, of Ingram, peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Wife of the late Bert Wittebort; beloved mother of Elaine (Richard) Edder, Jeff (Linda), and Ken (Jessica) Wittebort; grandmother of Bonnie Black, Zack, and Autumn Wittebort; great-grandmother of Daniel and Devin Black, and the late David Halliday; sister of Carol Finlay. "Yudda" was a former employee of Jenny Lee Bakery for over 30 years, a devoted animal lover, and had a passion for reading. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Visitation, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Shirley's name to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. schepnermcdermot.com.