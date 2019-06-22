Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
SHIRLEY WITTEBORT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY A. "YUDDA" (AYERS) WITTEBORT

SHIRLEY A. "YUDDA" (AYERS) WITTEBORT

SHIRLEY A. "YUDDA" (AYERS) WITTEBORT Obituary
WITTEBORT SHIRLEY A. "YUDDA" (AYERS)

Age 87, of Ingram, peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Wife of the late Bert Wittebort; beloved mother of Elaine (Richard) Edder, Jeff (Linda), and Ken (Jessica) Wittebort; grandmother of Bonnie Black, Zack, and Autumn Wittebort; great-grandmother of Daniel and Devin Black, and the late David Halliday; sister of Carol Finlay. "Yudda" was a former employee of Jenny Lee Bakery for over 30 years, a devoted animal lover, and had a passion for reading. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Visitation, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Shirley's name to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. schepnermcdermot.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 22, 2019
