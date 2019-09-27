|
|
YOUNG SHIRLEY A. "MAM" (KRESS)
Of Shadyside on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Miles W. Young, Jr.; loving mother of Shirley Cannata (the late Ralph) and the late Miles W. Young III (survived by Mary); loving grandmother of Ralph Cannata (Krissy) and Chelsea Cannata; beloved sister of the late Elizabeth Andolina (Anthony), Nancy Vales (John) and Jack Haney; also survived by sisters Marlene Patterson (Rick) and Patricia McNavish (Chuck), brother Joseph Kress (Debbie) and many loving nieces and nephews. Shirley, widely known as "Mam", was a devout Catholic who worked at St. Raphael Church for 32 years. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOMES, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday, 2-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Monday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019