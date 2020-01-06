|
|
BENARD SHIRLEY ANN "SCOTT"
Age 81, of Ft. Pitt, Carnegie, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mother of James Benard, Ernest (Raechal Sbarra) Benard, Guy (Angela) Benard, Glenn (Mary) Benard and the late Cathy Huey; 10 grandchildren.;13 greatgrandchildren; sister of the late Bob, Betty, Bill, Ken, Tom, Ray, Eileen, Agnes and Jim. She is also survived by her niece, Susie Forrester and several other nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, January 7th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020