Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
SHIRLEY ANN "SCOTT" BENARD Obituary
BENARD SHIRLEY ANN "SCOTT"

Age 81, of Ft. Pitt, Carnegie, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mother of James Benard, Ernest (Raechal Sbarra) Benard, Guy (Angela) Benard, Glenn (Mary) Benard and the late Cathy Huey; 10 grandchildren.;13 greatgrandchildren; sister of the late Bob, Betty, Bill, Ken, Tom, Ray, Eileen, Agnes and Jim. She is also survived by her niece, Susie Forrester and several other nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, January 7th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
