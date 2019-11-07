|
NIST SHIRLEY ANN GERSTNER
Age 86, of Shaler Twp., on Nov. 5, 2019. Wife of Anthony J. Nist; mother of Terry (Debbie) Nist, Beverly Cook (Robin), Daniel, Gregory, Jeffrey, Keith and the late Anthony and Mark Nist; also nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sister of the late Paul Gerstner. Visitation Thurs. 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Fri. 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the , 444 Liberty Ave., # 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.heart.org. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019