Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY NIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY ANN GERSTNER NIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY ANN GERSTNER NIST Obituary
NIST SHIRLEY ANN GERSTNER

Age 86, of Shaler Twp., on Nov. 5, 2019. Wife of Anthony J. Nist; mother of Terry (Debbie) Nist, Beverly Cook (Robin), Daniel, Gregory, Jeffrey, Keith and the late Anthony and Mark Nist; also nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sister of the late Paul Gerstner. Visitation Thurs. 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Fri. 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the , 444 Liberty Ave., # 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.heart.org. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now