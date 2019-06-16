Home

Age 90, of Edinboro and Plum, PA, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at home. She was born in Johnstown, PA on February 13, 1929, the daughter of the late Harry and Sara B. Johns. Shirley worked for PNC Bank in Monroeville for 25 years. After retirement, she worked part-time for Joanne's Hallmark in Plum. Shirley loved spending time with her many friends and kept in touch with them through phone calls and cards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Grove, in 1991; and her son, Jeff Grove, in 1994. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Grove; and her husband, David Terney, of Edinboro. The GLUNT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., EDINBORO, is in charge of funeral arrangements. A celebration of Shirley's blessed life will be held at a later date. For more information and to send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
