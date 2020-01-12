|
|
BAIRD SHIRLEY ANNE MURSCH
Shirley Anne Murcsh Baird, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on January 10, 2020. She worked at Bell Telephone and Pittsburgh National Bank. She shared 64 years of marriage with her beloved husband Fred, who preceded her in death in 2014. Shirley is survived by her children, Katharine June Sullivan (Terry), Brookfield, OH, Kenneth John Baird, Brookfield, OH, and Donna Jean Treemarchi (Dominick), Robinson Twp, PA; grandchildren Beth Anne Held (Adam), Neshannock, PA, Sara Lynn Kish (Paul), Orangeville, OH, and Emilie R. Brown, Robinson Twp, PA; great-grandchildren, Noah Paul Held, Neshannock, PA and John Edward Kish, Orangeville, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents Katharine Emelie and Karl Godfrey Mursch and brother Leonard G. Mursch. Visitation will be Tuesday January 14 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where her funeral service will be held Wednesday January 15 at 12:15 p.m., followed by interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020