John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
SHIRLEY B. KIRSCH

SHIRLEY B. KIRSCH Obituary
KIRSCH SHIRLEY B.

Age 90, peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 of Castle Shannon. Wife of the late William F. Kirsch; mother of Kenneth W. and the late Kathleen L. Kirsch; grandmother of Lauren Kathleen Furyk and Erik K. Kirsch; great-grandmother of Mason James Furyk; daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Reiland) Cornelius; sister of the late Evelyn (Jerome) Drost, Inez (Walter) Burke, Bette (George) Sharick, Fred (Ruth) and Richard (Debra) Cornelius. Also survived by her in-laws, nieces and nephews.  Her many friends and acquaintances will dearly miss their beloved Shirley.  She was a member of St. Anne Church, the Bethel Park Women's Club and the South Park Seniors.  She retired from PNC Bank, Castle Shannon Office after 25 years.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
