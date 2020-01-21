Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Entombment
Following Services
Twin Valley Memorial Park
Delmont., PA
SHIRLEY BERNACCHI Obituary
BERNACCHI SHIRLEY

Age 68, of Murrysville, went to live among the angels on January 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Shirley spent over 35 years working at Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, where she was loved and respected. She was quick to lend a helping hand for anyone. Besides her love for Clelian, she also had a love for cats and traveling. She was also a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville for many years. She leaves behind her parents, Ben and Eleanor Bernacchi of Murrysville; her sisters, Ginger Armpriester of Massena, NY, and Linda Lazzaro of New Alexandria, PA. She is also survived by four nephews, a niece, five great-nephews, and two great-nieces. Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights School of Greensburg, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greenburg, PA 15601.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
