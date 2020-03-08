|
FELD SHIRLEY BERNICE
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Shirley B. Feld, age 94, of Miami, FL, and formerly of Pittsburgh, sadly passed away. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Feld; loving mother of Suzie Feld of Lewisville, TX and Steven Feld of Miami, FL; mother-in-law to Steven's wife, Stephanie Feld; a wonderful and caring great-aunt and aunt; and beloved by her many friends. Shirley was a graduate of Peabody High School and earned a higher education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Before her retirement, she helped young minds expand their horizons as a teacher at Carrick High School. Shirley loved reading, bridge, music, good food and socializing with friends and family. She made everyone's life that she came into contact with a little better. She was beloved by many friends and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, she would like you to lend support to the charitable cause of your choice in her name. Arrangements entrusted to the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Ross Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020