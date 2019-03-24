BRINKER SHIRLEY (McINTYRE)

Age 76, of Monroeville, passed away on March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Brinker; loving mother of Connie (Eric) Nelson and Steve Duff; and mother-in-law to Bonnie Duff; cherished grandmother of Amanda Nelson, Sabrina Nelson, Jamie Duff, Ryan Duff, and Jason Duff. Preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Duff; step-son, George Brinker, Jr.; and siblings, Clarence, Merle, and Donnie McIntyre. Shirley worked as a secretary for the VA Hospital in Oakland, where she retired after more than 25 years of service. She was a long time member of Monroeville United Methodist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed going on bus trips with her husband, George, and attending dances together at local social clubs. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial.

