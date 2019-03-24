Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY BRINKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY (McINTYRE) BRINKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY (McINTYRE) BRINKER Obituary
BRINKER SHIRLEY (McINTYRE)

Age 76, of Monroeville, passed away on March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Brinker; loving mother of Connie (Eric) Nelson and Steve Duff; and mother-in-law to Bonnie Duff; cherished grandmother of Amanda Nelson, Sabrina Nelson, Jamie Duff, Ryan Duff, and Jason Duff. Preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Duff; step-son, George Brinker, Jr.; and siblings, Clarence, Merle, and Donnie McIntyre. Shirley worked as a secretary for the VA Hospital in Oakland, where she retired after more than 25 years of service. She was a long time member of Monroeville United Methodist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed going on bus trips with her husband, George, and attending dances together at local social clubs. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now