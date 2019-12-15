Home

SHIRLEY DRAFT Obituary
DRAFT SHIRLEY

Age 91, of Whitehall died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert V. Draft.  They were married for 57 years.  She is survived by her loving children, Robert Draft (Chris), Jan Morgan (Glenn) and Sharon Harrington (Stephen); grandmother of Alexis Dindal (Chris), Justin (Marianne), Ryan, and Christina Morgan (Bryan Brown), Shannon, Stephen and Tara Harrington; great-grandmother to Julian and Tess. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Monday from 3-7 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Tuesday  morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
