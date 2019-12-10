|
|
JOHNSTON SHIRLEY E.
Age 90, of Penn Hills, on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Johnston, Jr. Mother of Jill (Ron) Rotolo, Jeffrey Johnston, and the late Jay T. Johnston; Aunt of Douglas (Sharon) Storch and Tom Storch; preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Nellie Elliott and sister, Marjorie (Champ) Storch. Shirley was beacon of the Penn Hills Community. Her dedication to service and her faith lead her to serve in many ministries both in and out of her church. She worked as a teacher for the Penn Hills School District for 28 years and over 65 years at the Sunday School in Hebron United Presbyterian Church touching the lives of countless children. She and her husband were devoted to serving and participating in the community and they did so together. Her activities included serving as President of Penn Hills Garden Club. A passionate antique doll collector, Shirley was known far and wide to those who cherished the sweet faces of dolls rich in history. A loving and faithful woman, Shirley will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends received, Thursday, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. A Service will be held, Friday, 11:00 a.m. in Hebron United Presbyterian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment in Hebron Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019