Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY RILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY E. RILES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY E. RILES Obituary
RILES SHIRLEY E.

Age 79, of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born on June 27, 1940. Daughter of the late John E. and Violet May (Hepline) Shaw; beloved wife of David C. Riles; loving mother of Patricia Bart, Andrew Riles, Paul Riles (Susan) and the late Matthew Riles; also survived by two grandchildren, Tyler and Erik Riles. No Visitation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA, Carnegie. www.henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -