RILES SHIRLEY E.
Age 79, of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born on June 27, 1940. Daughter of the late John E. and Violet May (Hepline) Shaw; beloved wife of David C. Riles; loving mother of Patricia Bart, Andrew Riles, Paul Riles (Susan) and the late Matthew Riles; also survived by two grandchildren, Tyler and Erik Riles. No Visitation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA, Carnegie. www.henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019