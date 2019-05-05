NOVAK SHIRLEY EDA (CASHDOLLAR)

Age 85, of Conroe, Texas, formerly of West Mifflin, PA, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. She was a gentle soul and a truly devoted wife and mother. Shirley was born on October 18, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA to Elmer and Mary Cashdollar. She spent most of her young life in the Pittsburgh area, graduating from Munhall High School, where she met Regis Novak, the love of her life. Rege and Shirley were soon married and began their 57-year journey that led them to Houston in 1980 and eventually to Montgomery where they enjoyed their retired life together. Shirley was always a "Pittsburgh girl" but quickly became an avid supporter of the Houston sports teams. She was particularly fond of the Houston Rockets and would spend many an evening in front of the television cheering them on to victory. Shirley is survived by her children Gary (Kathy) of Pittsburgh, Sue (Bob) McCracken of Anderson, SC and Ellen (Ron) Gunter of Conroe, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine Morris of Pittsburgh and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Regis, her parents, Elmer and Mary Cashdollar, her sister Clara Handler and her son-in-law, Robert McCracken. Friends will be received on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. Until 12:00 p.m. at CASHNER FUNERAL HOME, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, TX. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. following visitation. In lieu of normal remembrances, please make donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or . Many thanks to the staff at Elmcroft of Rivershire for their support and care during this time. Please visit www.cashnerconroe.com to leave an online condolence for the family.