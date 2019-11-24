Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
SHIRLEY EILEEN KALKA TOPOLNAK EISEL

SHIRLEY EILEEN KALKA TOPOLNAK EISEL Obituary
EISEL SHIRLEY EILEEN KALKA TOPOLNAK

Age 67, of Jefferson Hills, PA., formerly of West Mifflin, PA lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at home surrounded by her family on November 22, 2019. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband, David D. Eisel; daughter, Sherri Michele Topolnak (Chad) Gregorini; grandson, James "Buddy" (Kelly) Wilson; step daughterJennifer Eisel and step granson, Finn Eisel. He was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Agnes Kalka, and brother, Michael Kalka. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to National Pacreatic Cancer Foundation, www.npcf.us. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
