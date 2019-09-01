Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Age 88, on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh to the late Joseph and Belle (Bronstein) Rothman. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Saul Kurtz; beloved mother of JoAnn Kurtz-Ahlers and Michael (Susan) Kurtz; sister of the late Lois Goldman; grandmother of Beth and Steven Kurtz; also survived by cousins and many dear friends. Shirley helped many people during her lengthy career as a psychotherapist and along with her husband, Saul, contributed to many charities. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. and then proceed to Ohav Zedeck Cemetery for 11 a.m. Graveside Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
