HANSON SHIRLEY G.
Shirley G. Hanson, 78, of Bethel Park, PA died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, IL. on January 22nd, 1941, the daughter of Alvin and Gladys Ginder. She was married to David C. Hanson for 59 years. He preceded her in death by two weeks. She is survived by three children including Elaine Fite of Northborough, MA, Mark Hanson (wife Natali) of Phoenix, AZ, and Kevin Hanson (wife Jennifer) of Furlong, PA; six grandchildren, Danielle Morris, Gabrielle Hanson, Ian Fite, Ryan Fite, Connor Hanson, Braden Hanson; and three great grandchildren Noah, Faith and Gavin; one brother Steven (wife Pam) and nephews Chris Ginder (wife Toni) and Chad Ginder. Shirley met her husband at the University of Illinois. She was a selfless and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who always put others first. She loved music, classic films, sharing with friends and family and was known for never missing a birthday card or a special event. Shirley belonged to the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair where she was a proud and dedicated member of the Bell Choir for many years. A private ceremony for the family will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation online at mariolemieux.org. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019