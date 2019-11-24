Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
SHIRLEY HELEN (MENEELY) SKERL


1929 - 2019
SHIRLEY HELEN (MENEELY) SKERL Obituary
SKERL SHIRLEY HELEN (MENEELY)

Age 90 of Collier Twp., on November 21, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1929, in Houston, PA. A daughter of the late John and Pearl (Campbell) Meneely. On May 30, 1951, she married Carl "Shorty" Skerl, who survives. Shirley was a retired employee of Mellon Bank, Pittsburgh and a member of SNPJ Lodge #6, Sygan. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and former member of Rennerdale Presbyterian Church. Surviving along with her husband are two daughters, Barbara Radaker and Nancy (Tim) Sobota, three grandchildren; Erik (Holly) Radaker, Jessica Ravis and her fiancé Mike Novak and Emma (Ryan) Stack, two great-grandchildren: Kayleigh and Bryce and a sister; Phyllis Lagoni. Deceased is a sister: Vera Flick and two brothers; Jack and Edd Meneely. Friends received Sunday, 1-5 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Monday at 11 am. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray. Family respectfully suggests donations be made to Slovene Radio Hour-Association of Slovene Americans, 381 F Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.  View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
