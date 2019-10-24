|
HIZER SHIRLEY (FISCHER)
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Shirley Hizer, loving wife and mother of three children, entered the Lords rest at the age of 83. She was born August 8, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to Bernard and Margaret Fischer. She received her computer science degree from Robert Morris College and retired as a systems analyst from Bay Care Hospital in Tampa, FL. Shirley had a passion for Christ and for her family. She was called Mimi by her beloved 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She created beautiful stained glass pieces and loved studying God's word. As an active member of Grey Stone Church, she volunteered for the Second Mile Ministry and senior choir. Shirley is survived by her husband, Bud Denker; children, Laura Coleman, Doug Woods and Jim Elder; grandchildren, Amber Gonzalez, Lindsay Klipa, Tim Billings, Doug Elder, Christian Bunch, Renadel Gonzalez, Angela Bridges, Laura, Natillie and James Elder; great-grandchildren, Barrett and Grace Concklin, Daniel, Andrew and Marina Klipa and Ellie Bridges; and by her extended family, Cindy Woods and Chris Denton. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, from 12:30 - 2 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, with a Blessing Service following at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Jefferson Memorial Park, where Shirley will be laid to rest next to her mother. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Second Mile Ministry at Grey Stone Church: 2601 Hillsborough, Rd., Durham, NC 27705. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019