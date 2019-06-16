Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SHIRLEY J. HUDDLESTON

A lifelong resident of Shadyside on Friday, June 14, 2019, age 78. Beloved daughter of the late Howard Thomas Huddleston and Leneva M. Bradley Huddleston; cousin of Anna Marie Bloom (Walt) and Dean John Bradley (Jane); second cousin of Rae Ann Maxwell; niece of the late Betty Bradley Christopher (survived by James) and their family. Shirley worked for 35 years at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC., Funeral Home, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
