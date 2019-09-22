|
|
NOARK SHIRLEY J.
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019; wife of the late Matthew E. Noark; loving mother of Robert and Ronald (Lynne) Noark; sister of the late Richard E. and Nicholas R. Gazda; sister-in-law of Lucille (Bob) Herman and Bonnie Gazda; grandmother of Matthew and Elizabeth Noark; also survived by several neices and nephews. At Shirley's request, no public visitations. Shirley was the hostess at Wright's Seafood Inn for over 50 years. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019