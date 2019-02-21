Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
SHIRLEY WEINBERG
SHIRLEY J. WEINBERG

SHIRLEY J. WEINBERG Obituary
WEINBERG SHIRLEY J.

Age 85, wife of the late Alvin Weinberg; mother of Lisa (Dr. Mitchell) Antin; grandmother of Jeremy (Laura) Weinberg, Jonathan (Abby) Weinberg, Justin (Amanda) Weinberg, Joshua Weinberg; Benjamin (Rachel) Antin, and Jason (Rachel) Antin; great-grandmother of Jacob Weinberg, Juliet Weinberg and Adam Antin; sister of Robert (Janis) Shaughnessy; passed peacefully surrounded by family on February 19, 2019. Special thanks to her dear friends, Katie Yablonsky, Tom Hunter, and Paula Francis. She will be missed by her dog, Oliver. Burial at Beth Shalom Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alvin Weinberg Father and Son Learning Program at The Kollel Jewish Learning Center in Squirrel Hill. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.


www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
