|
|
CHIAVAROLI SHIRLEY JUNE "DOLLY"
Shirley June (Sutter) Chiavaroli, 93, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Floyds Knobs, IN. Shirley brought a great deal of joy to everyone she met with her beautiful smile and warm personality. Born June 18, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Katherine (Davies) Sutter of Covode, PA. Shirley graduated from Clairton High School and was a former employee of the Heinz Corporation. Formerly of Penn Hills, PA, Shirley was the beloved wife of the late John D. Chiavaroli; and the devoted mother of the late Robin (David) McCann of Mobile, AL and Timothy (MaryPat) Chiavaroli of Floyds Knobs, IN. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cliff (Janet) Sutter and sister, Kay (Arky) Foreman. Surviving are her brother, Craig (Janet) Sutter of Bellingham, WA; grandchildren, Angela (Dan) Urban of Champaign-Urbana, IL and Johnny McCann of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren Demetrius and Dominic and her many nieces and nephews who meant a great deal to her. Friends will be received on Monday, October 21 from 4 – 8 p.m. in the ROSE FUNERAL HOME, where a blessing service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019