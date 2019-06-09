Home

Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Regis Church
KULWIK SHIRLEY (EISEL)

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Mae, age 88, of Oakland, beloved wife of the late Stanley; daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Eisel; loving mother of Terry (Joe) Peiritsh, Stan and Keith (Kim); devoted grandmother of Greg (Holly), Michael, Kevin, Kristin; special great-grandmother of Gabby, Jocelyn and Jacob; sister of Jean Schweizer, Joan Eisel and the late Lil Feeney, Lori Manthey, Finn, John, Frank and Jim Eisel. She will be sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews. Mae was a school crossing guard for the City of Pittsburgh for 34 years. Mae's greatest joy in life was her family. Friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland). Tuesday ONLY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:00 a.m.in St. Regis Church. Visit Mae's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
