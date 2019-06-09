|
|
KULWIK SHIRLEY (EISEL)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Mae, age 88, of Oakland, beloved wife of the late Stanley; daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Eisel; loving mother of Terry (Joe) Peiritsh, Stan and Keith (Kim); devoted grandmother of Greg (Holly), Michael, Kevin, Kristin; special great-grandmother of Gabby, Jocelyn and Jacob; sister of Jean Schweizer, Joan Eisel and the late Lil Feeney, Lori Manthey, Finn, John, Frank and Jim Eisel. She will be sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews. Mae was a school crossing guard for the City of Pittsburgh for 34 years. Mae's greatest joy in life was her family. Friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland). Tuesday ONLY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:00 a.m.in St. Regis Church. Visit Mae's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019