Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
SHIRLEY L. (MUDRON) BASH

BASH SHIRLEY L. (MUDRON)

Shirley L. Bash age 83, of West Mifflin, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 11, 2019. Daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine (McCoy) Mudron. Wife of the late Thomas A. Bash; beloved mother of Tracey Malloy, Terri (late Dennis "Flap")  Stajger and Thomas (Karen) Bash; loving grandmother of Rachel Bash, Tom Bash and Aubrei Malloy; sister of Leona L. Price, Dorothy V. Lee, Marlene Smith and the late Rosalind Degenhardt, Evelyn Jean Mudron, Janet Weber and William Mudron. Family and Friends received Thursday from 2 p.m. until time of Funeral Prayers at 7:30 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
