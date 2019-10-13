|
CONLEY SHIRLEY L. (KLINE)
Age 90, formerly of Pittsburgh's North Side, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Born Feb. 20, 1929, daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl Kline. Beloved wife of the late John C. Conley; loving mother of Deborah (Doug) Huckestein, Patricia (Jeff) Bruder, and Kimberly (J.J.) Filipcic; dear grandma of Chas, Heather, Tim, Kraig, Kelly, Ryan, and Logan; great-grandma of Lincoln, Emerson, Parker, and Eliza. Preceded in death by her siblings, Roland, Joyce, Edwin, Chester, and Crystle. She will be loved and missed by her extended family and friends. Shirley was kind and generous to all those around her. She knew everyone's birthday and made it a tradition to call and sing Happy Birthday to them. She had a positive attitude, even when things were difficult. Her faith was strong and she was involved in her church throughout her life. Shirley had a fun-loving spirit and a zest for life. She was outgoing, and loved spending time with family and friends whenever she could. She enjoyed baking, bowling, dancing, swimming, diving and trips to the beach. Her family meant everything to her and she treasured each one of them. Family and friends welcome Monday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Funeral Services will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ross Community UP Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019