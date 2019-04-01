Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY HOLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY L. (VUCHO) HOLMAN

SHIRLEY L. (VUCHO) HOLMAN Obituary
HOLMAN SHIRLEY L. (VUCHO)

Of Apollo, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. It is with great sadness and loss that her family announces her passing. She was the wife of the late Andrew Holman; mother of David E. (Cheryll) Holman; grandmother of Shawn (Amanda) Holman and Eric (Melissa) Holman; great-grandmother of Alexander Holman, Morgan Holman and Mysha DeJong. She is also survived by her brother, Samuel (Maureen) Vucho; sister, Carol Ann Vucho; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley retired from PPG Corporate Headquarters in 1995. Friends will be received Tuesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Trinity Tower Methodist Church, 6729 Saltsburg Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
