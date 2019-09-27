|
KOPAC SHIRLEY L. (BOYCE)
Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints. Surrounded by family in her Friendship Village home on Wednesday, Shirley, age 80, formerly of Peters Township, passed into her heavenly home. Shirley was the devoted wife of George for nearly 60 years; best-possible mother to Lynn Vogel (Robert) of Mt. Lebanon; and adoring Grammy to Andrew and Jennifer. Caring and close sisters, Judy Osthoff and Marilyn Couch; loving sister-in-law, Eileen Straight; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families also survive her. The "Boyce sisters" loved to laugh, sharing stories from their upbringing on Boyce Road in Upper St. Clair on land purchased by their ancestors in the 1700s. Shirley's parents, Frederick and Helen Boyce, preceded her in death. Family and friends will be received at BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8. Everyone please meet for a service celebrating her life at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Monday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 1290 Boyce Rd., Upper St. Clair 15241 or Gallagher Hospice, 1390 Washington Pike, Suite 401B, Bridgeville 15017. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019