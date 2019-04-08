|
KRATOCHVIL SHIRLEY L.
Age 61, of Duquesne onApril 4, 2019. She was a daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Gerkin) Thompson. Shirley enjoyed watching Lifetime movies. She was the wife of the late Frank Kratochvil; mother of Jason Thompson of McKeesport, Amanda (Joe Owens) Kratochvil of Duquesne and Bobby Kratochvil of McKeesport; grandmother of Logan and Haley Kratochvil; sister of Clara (Daniel) Colclaser of Greenock, Emma Snyder of McKeesport, Mary Thompson of Kentucky, Sarah (Rocky) Guntrun of McKeesport and George Thompson of Ohio. Visitation Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY - SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Rev. Michael Singer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to her family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019